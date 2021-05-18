Woman facing charges for reported stabbing at Boardman motel

Local News

Hali Delgado is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hali Delgado, charged with felonious assault in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a reported stabbing at a Boardman motel.

Officers were called to the Boardman Inn on Market Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday, where they received a report that a woman had stabbed a man. The woman was said to be inside one of the rooms with a knife.

Police said they arrived to find 29-year-old Hali Delgado standing outside one of the rooms with blood on her knuckles. She denied being involved in any type of a fight.

The alleged victim had already left the area.

Police said they found him behind CVS, where they said he was uncooperative and was later found to have stolen a drink from the business. Police said when they lifted his shirt, they saw he had been stabbed in the stomach, back and had a cut behind his ear.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to a police report, after further questioning Delgado, she admitted to swinging a knife at the man after she said he was beating her up. She later admitted to stabbing him, the report stated.

Delgado faces domestic violence and felonious assault charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com