Woman facing charges for reported stabbing at Boardman motel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a reported stabbing at a Boardman motel.

Officers were called to the Boardman Inn on Market Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday, where they received a report that a woman had stabbed a man. The woman was said to be inside one of the rooms with a knife.

Police said they arrived to find 29-year-old Hali Delgado standing outside one of the rooms with blood on her knuckles. She denied being involved in any type of a fight.

The alleged victim had already left the area.

Police said they found him behind CVS, where they said he was uncooperative and was later found to have stolen a drink from the business. Police said when they lifted his shirt, they saw he had been stabbed in the stomach, back and had a cut behind his ear.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to a police report, after further questioning Delgado, she admitted to swinging a knife at the man after she said he was beating her up. She later admitted to stabbing him, the report stated.

Delgado faces domestic violence and felonious assault charges.