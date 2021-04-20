Woman faces drug charges after two incidents in Austintown

Police say the couple was under the influence in public on two occasions

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Austintown is facing drug charges following two incidents in which police say she and her husband were in public under the influence and drugs were involved.

The first incident happened March 31 at about 3:46 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown.

Witnesses say they saw a man was falling down while trying to walk his dog.

Police gave the man a couple of doses of naloxone, and then a short time later, emergency workers gave him more in an ambulance, the report said.

Police say the man began to respond to their questions and said his wife, 45-year-old Tommie Trent, was at the Austintown Library and could take the dog.

The man was taken to the hospital and the dog was taken to his wife.

About an hour later, police got a call about a woman stumbling around the library who ended up being Trent, the report stated.

Police said Trent was slurring her words and her eyes kept rolling to the back of her head. Police searched her backpack and found two bags of drugs that were later identified as crack cocaine and fentanyl, the report said.

At that time, Trent was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and the dog was turned over to the Mahoning County dog warden.

She was charged with two counts of drug abuse.

Then, on April 19, police were called to the Pilot gas station on N. Canfield Niles Road on reports of a man and woman who appeared to be intoxicated. It turned out it was Trent and her husband.

The man was in the passenger seat and Trent was standing outside the vehicle.

Trent was arrested on her active warrants involving the previous incident at the library in March. Her husband took a cab home from the Pilot, the report stated.

A hearing for Trent is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.