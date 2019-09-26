Woman faces child endangering charge after firecracker hits boy in Warren

This photo is from an unrelated arrest in 2017

Police said Brae Hudson lit the firecracker, which blew over and shot toward the child

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing a child endangering charge after a lit firecracker hit a 4-year-old boy in Warren.

Police said Brae Hudson, 24, was watching the child when the accident happened.

She told police that she lit the firecracker in the driveway of a home on Belvedere Avenue SE, but the firecracker fell over due to the wind. It then shot toward the child and hit him in the arm, according to a police report.

The incident sent multiple officers to the area after witnesses reported hearing a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot.

After officers spoke with Hudson, they asked her to bring the child outside so they could examine his injury. Police noted that he had what appeared to be a second-degree burn.

Police called an ambulance but said the child’s mother refused transport and wanted to take him to the hospital herself.

Thursday, Hudson pleaded not guilty to the charge. She’s set to appear in court again in November.