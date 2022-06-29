WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sent to the hospital and then to the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found suspected heroin, cocaine and other drugs in her possession.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Scott Street Monday for what they were told was a possible overdose.

The officers found Martrice Norman lying in a parking lot complaining of an ankle injury. Paramedics were then called to the scene.

Officers checked Norman’s bags and found a plastic bag with one white pill, another bag with three white pills, a bindle with a brown powder, another with a white powder and a final bindle with a yellow powder, according to a police report.

Officers then learned that Norman had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court.

Norman was sent to the hospital. Once cleared by the hospital, she was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on the outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.

More charges could be filed pending testing of the suspected drugs seized. Norman pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for July 12.