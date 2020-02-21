Woman faces charges after deceased baby found in Springfield home

Savannah Marie Devlin faces charges of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges related to a dead baby who was found in Springfield Township last summer.

Police say the charges stem from an incident in which officers found a woman bleeding at the Meadowood Trailer Park on Struthers Road in June.

After medics took the woman to the hospital, police learned that a newborn baby was also unresponsive in the home.

At the time, police were investigating to determine how the baby died. WKBN reached out to investigators for more information on that case, and we’re waiting to hear back for more of those details.