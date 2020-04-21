Woman faces additional charge after a needle was found in police cruiser, police say

Officers found a needle sticking out of the seat cushions where she had been sitting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to police reports, a woman arrested for being in a stolen truck early Tuesday had an additional charge added when they found a needle in a police cruiser where she had been sitting.

Officers were on the lookout for a pickup that had been doing “donuts” on the North Side when it was spotted about 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Wick Avenue.

Police followed the truck until it turned into a driveway in the 2300 block of Ohio Avenue, reports say. Police ran a records check and discovered the truck had been stolen in Trumbull County.

According to reports, Chelsea McDonald, 29, of Ohio Avenue, had two crack pipes and was given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Shanika Simmons, 36, of Clarencedale Avenue, was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a fourth degree felony charge of receiving stolen property.

At the jail officers found a needle sticking out of the seat cushions where Simmons had been sitting. She received an additional charge of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.