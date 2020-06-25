Woman enters plea to end longest criminal case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence and will also dismiss the 2013 charge

YOUNGSTOWN, (WKBN) — Nahdia Baker’s seven-year criminal case has been nothing if not complicated. A plea she entered Thursday in a related case will finally end the longest pending criminal case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Baker, 33, pleaded guilty before Judge John Durkin to a third degree felony charge of bribery that was filed in January for bribing a witness in her 2013 case where she was accused of being in a drug ring.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence and will also dismiss the 2013 charge.

Baker is charged with offering a bribe to Anthony West, 35, who she was found not guilty of trying to murder in 2017.

Baker had a pretrial hearing Thursday in the bribery case when she decided to enter her plea. She had several pending charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, that jurors deadlocked on in her first trial in October of 2017.

In that trial, Baker was found not guilty of three counts of felonious assault, three counts of complicity to attempted murder, arson and aggravated arson.

In 2013, Baker was accused of being one of six people who were selling drugs on the East Side and committing murders and shootings as part of their operations.

Five of those defendants were convicted on charges ranging from aggravated murder to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. One of those defendants is serving a life prison term after being convicted of four counts of aggravated murder.

The indictment in the bribery case said Baker and West — who is serving a federal sentence on unrelated charges — talked about the bribe several times between Dec. 3 and Dec. 16, 2019.

Baker was expected to go on trial Dec. 16, but the proceedings were halted during jury selection and her bond was revoked. No explanation was ever given.

Baker had tried to get released from the county jail in April, citing health concerns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her motion was denied.

After she entered her plea today, Judge Durkin reinstated her bond in the 2013 case and also gave her a bond of 10% of $5,000 in the bribery case. She is expected to be able to post that bond, a court spokeswoman said.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 20.