YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman set to go on trial Monday for dragging another woman out of her car and beating her with a hammer instead pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of felonious assault.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years in prison for Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, who entered her plea before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencing will take place after a presentence investigation is completed. Chatman is free on bond and that bond has been continued pending sentencing.

Chatman was arrested Aug. 21 after police were called about 12:50 p.m. to Gibson Street for a fight. Reports said a woman told officers she was driving on Gibson Street with her twins in the car when a car driven by Chatman cut her off. Chatman dragged her out of the car and beat her with a hammer and her fists before taking the car keys, reports said.

Reports said Chatman also made a Facebook Live video bragging about taking the woman’s keys. Police were able to find out where she was after the video was posted and she was taken into custody there.

Police found a hammer but did not find the keys, reports said.

The victim had cuts and scrapes on her arms and scalp but declined medical attention.