WARREN (WKBN) – Bond was continued Tuesday at $250,000 for the woman facing charges in connection to the death of Jesaree Harris.

Kenyana Pennock pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and reckless homicide. She was indicted on the charges last month.

Harris was found in the middle of the road on November 6, 2022. Police say she fell off the hood of the vehicle Pennock was driving.

Harris died six days later from a brain injury.