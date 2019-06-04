Woman drives child to Harding High School to fight another student, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after police say she drove a kid to a fight where another child was assaulted.

Police charged 33-year-old Bonita Coleman with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say Coleman drove a juvenile to Harding High School Monday. That’s where police say the girl beat up a 12-year-old student. That kid was hurt so badly she had to go to the hospital.

Police say Coleman told them she brought the kid to the fight because there was an 18-year-old there.

Police filed charges against the suspect on the victim’s behalf.

The case is now been turned over to juvenile prosecutors.