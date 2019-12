A woman died in a fire Monday at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park in Vienna

Crews were called about 1:30 a.m. to the mobile home on South Outer Dr. NE, just off of Route 193.

According to dispatchers, a neighbor called 911 after they saw fire and smoke coming from the mobile home.

Crews found the woman inside the home. Her name has not been released.

The fire chief said there were no smoke detectors in the home.

The state fire marshal is investigating.