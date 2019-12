Her death has been ruled accidental

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was killed Thursday night in a camper fire in Shenango Township.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified the woman as 53-year-old Donna DiClaudio of Shenango Township.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

Libonati said DiClaudio was staying in a camper in the 3300 block of Hubbard-West Middlesex Road.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.