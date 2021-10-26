Woman dies in Austintown apartment fire

by: Michael Reiner

The Austintown Fire Department battled a house fire at the 2000 block of Greenbrier Village on South Raccoon Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman has died following a fire at an apartment complex in Austintown over the weekend.

The Austintown Fire Department was called to the fire at Greenbrier Village on South Raccoon Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to a report from the fire department, the fire started in a second-floor kitchen.

Crews say that they found a woman in the fetal position sitting underneath the kitchen table. Firefighters noticed that the victim did not have a pulse.

The victim, Dorothy Bankhead, age 74, died of exposure to fire products.

The fire was confined to the kitchen but created smoke throughout the building. The report lists the cause as unintentional.

