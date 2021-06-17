Woman dies following house fire in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman has died following a house fire in East Liverpool.

Crews were called to the 600 block of 9th Ave. around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

A neighbor said the woman who died is elderly and that her daughter, who takes care of her, was burned in the fire and taken to a burn unit.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

