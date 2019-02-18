Woman dies following head on crash with fuel tanker in Hubbard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman involved in a head-on crash with a fuel tanker in Hubbard has died.

Cathleen Johnson, 53, of Youngstown passed away February 16 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition on February 14, after a head-on collision with a fuel tanker on Route 62 near Franklin Avenue.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnson drove into the path of the tanker truck and hit James McGarry, 54, of Hubbard, head-on.

McGarry suffered from minor injuries and was not taken to a medical facility, the report says.

