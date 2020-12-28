Woman dies days after being shot on Youngstown’s north side

Her death is the 28th homicide in the city this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who died Saturday after being shot December 22 in a car on Youngstown’s north side has become the city’s 28th homicide victim of the year.

Police said Jolonda Murry, 27, was shot about 5:25 a.m. while she was in a car on Halleck Street between Logan Avenue and Elm Street. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she died four days later.

Police said she was shot by a “known suspect” who is currently in the Mahoning County Jail on unrelated charges.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the suspect jumped out of the car after Murry was shot. Police were able to find him later but did not say where he was arrested.

Police would not name the suspect, but said they would be conferring with the city prosecutor’s office Monday about possible murder charges.

There were several other people in the car with Murry and one of them drove her to the hospital, Blackburn said.

Detectives are looking for a woman who was in the car at the time of the shooting. She is not a suspect. She is described as a skinny Black woman in her 30s, who is possibly pregnant.

Blackburn said police do not know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Robert Gentile at 330-742-8236, Youngstown CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE or the police department tip line at 330-742-8YPD.

In 2019, the city had 20 homicides. This year is now tied with 2017 and 2018 as the two deadliest years in the decade.

Murry’s death is also the second homicide in the city this month and the fourth on the north side this year. The last homicide on the north side was a triple homicide in February at a Logan Avenue after-hours club.