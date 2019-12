Betty Greggs, of Franklin, Pa., was killed as a result of the crash

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An 89-year-old woman died after a crash in Mercer County on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Grove City exit of Interstate 80 west at the intersection of State Route 173 in Pine Township.

Betty Greggs, of Franklin, Pa., was killed as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50 p.m.