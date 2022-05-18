ST. CLAIR Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident yesterday in St. Clair Township.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 170.

Troopers said that Marci Cole, 49, of East Liverpool was not wearing a seatbelt when her Hyundai Sonata traveled off the road, striking an embankment, traffic sign and two trees.

Reports said that she was flown to UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh where she died.

OSP said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. St. Clair Township fire and police departments were also on scene.