YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has been denied in her request for early release for a second time on a jail sentence stemming from an animal cruelty case.

The attorney for Rayne Dunmire, 22, filed the second early-release motion on April 24 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after the first, filed Feb. 8, was denied.

The court gave its opinion that “a dog is one of God’s greatest creations, a special gift, a friend and a living creature that is 100% dependent upon its master,” according to court documents.

Documents state Dunmire left a dog alone in a closet in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, where it died from “unbearable heat” and lack of food and water. The court stated her “acts and failures to act clearly caused the death of this helpless animal.”

Dunmire was originally sentenced on Jan. 4 to five years probation with the first six months to be served in the Mahoning County Jail after entering a guilty plea Nov. 2 to a fifth-degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals.