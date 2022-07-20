YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side.

Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.

The woman told police she was standing in front of the window when gunfire broke out and she was injured. Reports said it appeared she had been cut by flying glass,

An ambulance took the woman to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined, reports said.

Police found three 9mm shell casings in a vacant lot next to the home, reports said.