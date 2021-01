Her car spun around before landing on its roof

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman walked away from a crash early Sunday morning.

She told police a deer ran out in front of her car on McGuffey road near Mill Creek Park.

She ended up hitting a ravine and a tree, missing the deer.

After getting out the car she walked up the street to her home to call for help.