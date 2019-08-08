Woman convicted of stealing nearly $68,000 from Lowellville Rod and Gun asks judge for early release

Lisa Doyle was back in court asking Judge Anthony D'Apolito to modify her original sentence.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisa Doyle was back in court Thursday afternoon, now asking Judge Anthony D’Apolito to modify her original sentence.

Doyle was the one-time treasurer for the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club — but was sentenced in June to serve six months in the county jail for stealing nearly $68,000 from the organization.

Doyle’s lawyer claimed her client has health issues and wanted to be released so she could continue making restitution.

The judge called the request “a bit premature” but said he will take it under advisement for now.