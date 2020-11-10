Woman comes home to house on fire in Youngstown

A woman came home to find her south side home on fire.

Crews were called about 6 p.m. to the house on West Florida Avenue.

Battalion Chief Charlie Smith said the fire was likely electrical and started in the living room.

The woman living there is being helped out by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

