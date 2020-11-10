Woman comes home to house on fire in Youngstown

The house sustained smoke and fire damage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman came home to find her south side house on fire.

Crews were called about 6 p.m. to the house on West Florida Avenue.

Battalion Chief Charlie Smith said the fire was likely electrical and started in the living room.

The house sustained smoke and fire damage.

The woman living there is being helped out by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

