BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman and several children were charged with theft after attempting to exit a local Walmart with concealed merchandise, according to reports.

Boardman police were called to the Walmart at 1300 Doral Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of several customers concealing merchandise, including children. Officers spoke with Walmart security who stated they had been following the group on security cameras and observed them concealing items.

Shajuan Bethea, 31, along with three children ages 9-14, were seen on security footage concealing a total of 45 items worth a total of $313.57, according to reports. Reports state the group proceeded to the checkout and purchased groceries before exiting the store with the concealed merchandise.

When they exited the store, all suspects — with the exception of the 9-year-old — were placed in handcuffs and informed they were being charged with theft, reports state. Bethea is facing charges of theft and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child and was arraigned Tuesday at 9 a.m.