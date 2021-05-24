Woman charged with stabbing man in face with box cutter in Trumbull County

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman charged with stabbing a man in the face in Trumbull County last month is now in the Trumbull County Jail.

According to the police report, officers were called out to the 8200 block of Ohio Street in Masury just before 11 p.m. on April 11 for an unknown problem.

When they got there, the victim told police that a woman had just stabbed him in the face with a box cutter and stole cash from him.

The victim told police that he stepped outside his home that night after hearing someone yelling. He said when he went back inside to get a cigarette and the suspect, Alarria Marshall, followed him in.

According to the report, Marshall wanted to get her stuff from the home and they got into an argument. When he told her to leave, the victim said Marshall stabbed him near the eye with the box cutter, stole $70 from him and ran away.

Emergency crews were called to the scene to check the victim’s injuries, but the report said he refused further treatment.

A witness told police that he was riding by when he heard a woman screaming at a man. The witness said he stopped to help when he heard the victim say the woman had just stabbed him.

According to the report, the witness started following after the woman, later identified as Marshall, and she turned the box cutter on him. The witness told police she threatened to stab him too if he came any closer.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marshall on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated menacing and criminal trespass.

Police said Marshall turned herself in on May 21. She was then taken to the jail.