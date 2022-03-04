WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing soliciting charges after an undercover investigation into online sex advertisements.

Paige Vince, 23, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday.

According to a police report, undercover agents contacted her Wednesday after finding her advertisement online. Posing as a client, an undercover officer then met her at a predetermined location, where she was arrested.

Vince pleaded not guilty to the charge during her arraignment on Friday. Her bond is dependent on her participation in an in-patient treatment program, according to court records.

Another hearing in the case is set for May 3.