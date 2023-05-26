YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with the shooting death last week of a 13-year-old girl waived her preliminary hearing in municipal court Friday morning.

Judge Carla Baldwin bound over charges of murder and felonious assault to a Mahoning County grand jury against Shamara Green, 29, of Liberty.

Judge Baldwin also agreed with a recommendation by the attorneys in the case to reduce Green’s bond from $1 million to $700,000.

Green is accused of killing London Jones, 13, during a fight about 12:30 a.m. May 19 during a large party outside in the 400 block of Carroll Street.

Police said Green was in the street arguing with someone when she pulled a gun and fired several shots.

A man was shot in the foot and London, who was standing on a sidewalk, was struck also by gunfire. She died later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Green was taken into custody several hours after London died after being questioned multiple times by detectives.

Investigators said they were frustrated that a young child was out so late at an event where adults were drinking and that several people lied to them. They have not ruled out additional charges.