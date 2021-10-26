Woman charged with OVI following crash that knocked out power in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing OVI charges following a crash into a telephone pole that knocked out power to those in the surrounding neighborhood.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 4800 block of state Route 45 in Bristol Township just after midnight Monday.

According to a sheriff’s report, a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer had hit a telephone pole, which was sheared in half.

Deputies tracked tire marks, noting in their report that it appeared that the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a culvert and then spun around before traveling backward into the telephone pole.

Investigators said the driver, 73-year-old Karen Thomas, smelled of alcohol and appeared confused when they asked her questions, including asking her where she lived.

According to the report, Thomas replied, “Plenty!” when asked how much she had to drink. When a deputy asked her if she should have been driving after drinking, she replied, “Well, that’s questionable,” the report stated.

A deputy reported that Thomas also remarked that she was too drunk to walk over to the police cruiser and she had to be assisted by medics at the scene.

According to the report, Thomas’ blood-alcohol content was at .202, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Thomas received a citation for OVI and failure to control charges. She was released to a family member.