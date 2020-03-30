Woman charged with firing gun in Youngstown to scare off man

Police took the gun, a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol, for evidence.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was cited Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in city limits after police were called to an argument at an East Side home.

Reports said officers were called about 4:40 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Dryden Avenue, where reports said Michelle Ann Majors, 42, told police her boyfriend was arguing with a man and she pulled a gun and fired a shot in the air to make the man leave.

No one was injured.

Majors was given a court date of Wednesday.