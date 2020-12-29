Woman charged with felonious assault after storming porch with knives in Youngstown

Two women were injured in the attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with injuring two people in a knife attack Saturday was released from the Mahoning County jail after her arraignment Monday in municipal court.

Rayshawnda Clark, 30, of Broadway Avenue, posted 10% of her $50,000 bond following her arraignment Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault before Magistrate Anthony Sertick. She is expected back in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Reports said Clark was arrested Saturday after police were called to the 700 block of Parkview Avenue for a report of a fight with weapons on a porch.

There, several witnesses told police Clark was a passenger in a car that pulled in the drive, and then she stormed the house holding several knives. Her mother had died the day before and she blamed the people at the home for not helping her find her mother, reports said.

Clark swung the knives and cut one woman on both arms. Another woman sustained two cuts on her face, reports said.

Police are investigating after her mother, Shalena Clark, was reported missing early Friday and was found dead later on the South Side.

Police are awaiting an autopsy report on her death, but foul play is not suspected.