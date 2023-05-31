YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a man who was charged with playing a prank at a local high school that touched off a police response was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant.

Jessica Cardelein, 38, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of complicity to inducing panic, a second-degree felony. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Cardelein drove her son, Andru Davis, 18, who was charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after he was arrested Aug. 26 at Ursuline High School on Wick Avenue.

Davis, who is not a student, was found hiding in a restroom with a shirt resembling an Ursuline jersey, reports said. Reports said Davis was at the school to play a prank on someone.

School officials said Davis was not armed and did not pose a threat to students.

The school was locked down after officials realized Davis is not a student. Reports said Davis told police he wanted to see if could spend the entire day at the school without anyone noticing him.

Reports also said Cardelein drove Davis to the school. The warrant for her was issued Aug. 29, according to court records.

Davis’ case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury and he was indicted. Court records show prosecutors dismissed the inducing panic charge against him Friday, The remaining criminal trespass charge is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

A court date is not listed for Davis.