Woman charged with dragging 2 Youngstown police officers with car, running over another’s foot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Homeworth, Ohio woman spent the weekend in the Mahoning County Jail on charges she dragged two city police officers and ran over a third officer’s foot during a traffic stop.

Hannah Trussell, 20, is charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of fentanyl and several misdemeanor drug counts.

Reports say Trussell was a passenger in a car pulled over at E. Indianola Avenue and Cooper Street around 6:20 p.m. Saturday for an improper turn.

Officers asked the driver of the car to step out and after he did, they saw a folded piece of paper — which is a way people carry drugs — on the seat next to Trussell.

Police told Trussell she had a warrant for heroin possession out of Boardman but she refused to get out of the car, saying she was not going back to jail.

When an officer reached in and tried to grab the paper next to her, Trussell moved over to the driver’s seat, reports say. The officer was halfway inside the car as another officer reached through the driver’s side door.

Police said Trussell then put the car in gear and drove away, running over an officer’s foot as she did so.

The officer on the driver’s side let go of the door after he was dragged a few feet, but the other officer was still in the car even after it hit a fire hydrant.

Trussell kept driving until that officer punched her in the jaw and she hit a flag pole in a yard in the 2600 block of Cooper St.

Police pulled her out of the car and arrested her. They said they found fentanyl in the paper, as well as drug paraphernalia.

All three officers were taken to the hospital to get checked out. They weren’t seriously hurt and were able to return to work.

