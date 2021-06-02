Woman charged with biting paramedic after incident at Days Inn

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –– A woman is facing charges after police say she bit a paramedic trying to perform a medical exam.

The incident happened after a fight broke out between civilians and police officers at the Days Inn on South Avenue Monday morning, according to a police report.

Julie Wagner, 36, was on the scene when police arrived at the Days Inn. After the fight, which police say she was not involved in, she was being treated by a paramedic.

According to the report, Wagner appeared to be intoxicated and was holding her stomach as if in pain.

The report says she then became “combative.”

Police said the woman bit the paramedic’s right index finger while being treated in the ambulance.

The paramedic filed assault charges, and Wagner was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for treatment.

After the hospital cleared her, police arrested and charged Wagner with assault. She’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday and is being held at the Mahoning County Jail.