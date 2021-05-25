Woman charged with assault in Boardman Park

Police said the suspect refused to leave the park after a party

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman faces charges after a party in Boardman Park.

According to a police report, Tamika Croft, 29, was arrested and charged with assault after striking a Boardman Park employee across the face at approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

The alleged victim said the incident occured after she repeatedly asked Croft and her party of 30 to leave a pavilion the party rented until 10:30 p.m.

Croft yelled obscenities at the victim before leaving the area, according to the report.

Boardman police said they arrested Croft at a traffic stop nearby.