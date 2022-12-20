YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a person’s home through their windows.

Taylor Greer, 26, has been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.

According to a police report, officers were called out to ESA Apartments on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday around 6:20 p.m.

Reports state that a woman told them Greer showed up to her apartment, banging on the window and asking if her son was there. Then, Greer reportedly broke out her front windows and began climbing through. The woman said she truck Greer to try and keep her from coming in.

Shortly after police arrived, they saw Greer walking in the area and said she had cuts on both her hands and was bleeding.

Greer also had an active warrant for failure to appear in court. She was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.