Woman charged in Youngstown shooting case also charged with assaulting police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with obstruction of justice in a shooting investigation has picked up a new charge of assault on a police officer.

The charge, a fourth-degree felony, was filed Friday in municipal court against Sasha Montanez-Vega, 34. She is also charged with obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony, for her role in a Sept. 15 shooting that injured a juvenile.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson said Montanez-Vega is accused of spitting and kicking a member of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force who was arresting her Thursday after a warrant for the first charge was filed.

Charged in the shooting in the 3400 block of Hillman Street is her boyfriend, Jan Fontanez, 25. He has yet to be taken into custody on a warrant for felonious assault.

Spotleson said a son of Montanez-Vega was in a fight with another juvenile earlier in the day and the juvenile went to the home of Fontanez. Fontanez shot the juvenile as the juvenile was on the sidewalk, Spotleson said.

At the crime scene, police collected several shell casings from the front porch.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his injuries, which were described by police as “non-life-threatening.”

Montanez-Vega is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on both charges.