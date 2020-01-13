Woman charged in Youngstown chase with baby found in backseat appears for pretrial

Littlejohn's case was bound over to the Mahoning County Court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman charged in the police chase where officers reported finding drugs and a baby in the backseat appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court for pretrial Monday morning.

Briyana Littlejohn, 29, of Plazaview Court, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Reports said officers spotted a car Littlejohn was driving about 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 3 on Hillman Street with the high beams on.

Later, she made an illegal turn, and when she failed to pull over, she led officers on a chase across the south side that ended once she stopped in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue, according to a report.

Littlejohn tried to run from the car, but she was caught very quickly, reports said. As she ran, Littlejohn was throwing plastic bags away, and when police picked up the bags, they found heroin and crack cocaine in them, reports said.

The baby was in the back of the car in a car seat. Paramedics checked the baby and determined she was OK.

