Woman charged in theft of man’s car following sex deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges in what Youngstown police described as a deal for sexual favors that ended in a robbery.

Shana Starks is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a receiving stolen property charge.

In a police report, she’s named as the suspect in the robbery of an 85-year-old man. The victim reported that a woman blindfolded him, tied him up and took his SUV on Thursday.

The man said he picked the suspect up at a local recovery center and they went back to his house on Judson Avenue for “sexual pleasures,” the report stated.

The man said after the woman tied him up, he was later able to get free to find that his SUV was gone and his credit cards were missing from his pants pocket.

Starks was arrested earlier this week.