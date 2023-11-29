(WKBN)- Two different branches of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were involved in a chase on I-79 that started in Mercer County on Thanksgiving Day.

Reports said that troopers from Mercer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a driver, Britney Goodwine, 32, of Pittsburgh. PSP said that Goodwine was being stopped for a traffic violation when she was driving southbound at milepost 118 in Mercer County around 5:30 p.m.

Reports said that Goodwine did not stop for emergency lights and sirens and continued to travel at a high rate of speed on I-79 for approximately 45 miles.

The Butler branch of PSP was called to assist with this incident, as they placed stop sticks south of Exit 99. Troopers said that Goodwine continued southbound on rims at a high rate of speed until she exited I-79 at the Wexford Exit in Allegheny County. PSP said that the vehicle was then disabled.

Goodwine was then charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, multiple traffic violations, and multiple drug charges related to Act 64, according to PSP. Goodwine was taken into custody at the Mercer County Jail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 7 at 9:30 a.m.