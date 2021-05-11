Woman charged in teen shooting pleads not guilty at arraignment

Jana Cox was rearrested when a grand jury indicted her on a first degree felony in the case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman charged with taking part in a March shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl in her Youngstown home pleaded not guilty Tuesday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jana Cox, 25, entered her pleas before Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis via video hookup from the county jail. She is charged with discharging a firearm at or into prohibited premises, a first degree felony; second degree felony counts of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and felonious assault; obstructing justice, a third degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

A trial date of June 14 was set before Judge John Durkin and bond was set at $50,000, which could be revisited before then.

Cox and two juveniles were charged with the March 31 shooting in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue where the girl was wounded after several shots were fired into her home.

The juveniles are having their cases heard in juvenile court.

Cox was arrested shortly after when police spotted her car, which matched the description of a car involved in a shooting on an Interstate 680 north entrance ramp. Cox was not driving the car. Police also found a gun in the car.

She was initially jailed on $50,000 bond following her arraignment in municipal court, but her bond was reduced April 9 and she managed to post it.

Cox was rearrested when a grand jury indicted her April 29 on the first degree felony charge.