Woman charged in stabbing outside Youngstown club sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing another woman after a fight in a north side parking lot was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

Cierra Jones, 36, of East Warren Avenue, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, after she pleaded guilty March 16 to a charge of felonious assault.

Jones was charged with stabbing a woman Oct. 19 during a fight at the Brothers Of Power club on Logan Avenue.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Jones was in the parking lot arguing with a woman who was seated in her car.

Jones went back to her car, grabbed a knife, reached through the window and stabbed the woman. Rich said the woman drove away and later discovered she was stabbed. She was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for a stab wound in the arm.

Rich asked that Jones be sent to prison.

“To bring a knife or some type of object to this altercation, in my opinion, is cowardly,” Rich said.

“People see that on TV and think it’s cool,” Judge Krichbaum added.

Paul Conn, Jones’ attorney, said his client was afraid the night she stabbed the victim because two years before, Jones had six of her teeth knocked out by the same woman in a fight at another bar. She never reported that to police, however.

Conn said his client has also been drinking that night but he said there was no excuse for his client’s actions. He asked for a sentence of local jail time or probation because his client has a minimal criminal record, plus three children she is caring for as well as her grandmother, who is blind.

Jones, who was free on bond pending sentencing, told the judge she has tried not to get angry over the previous attack, but the victim and her friends have been calling her out on social media.

“They’ve been taunting and antagonizing me for the last two years,” Jones said.

Judge Krichbaum said the seriousness of the crime merited a prison sentence.

He said he did not believe Jones did not hold a grudge because she ran to her car to get a knife when she saw her.

The same club the stabbing took place was the scene of a triple homicide in February where two men shot each other inside the club and a third man was shot and killed in the parking lot.