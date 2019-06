MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Sharon last month is being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Alexis Holmes, 20, did not enter a plea Friday. The New Castle woman is charged with criminal homicide in 24-year-old Khalil Hopson’s death.

Her bond was set at $2 million.

Holmes will be back in court on June 26.

She was arrested in Austintown Wednesday and brought back to Mercer County.