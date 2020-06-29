Woman charged in overdose death of Sebring man granted early release from prison

Young was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter but that charge was dropped as part of her plea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —A woman who pleaded guilty for her role in the 2015 overdose death of a Sebring man was given an early release from prison Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Maureen Sweeney granted a pro se motion by Katrina Young, 32, to be released from her sentences for corrupting another with drugs, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin for the May 2015 overdose of Tommy Lee Johnson in Sebring.

Police said the two went to Youngstown together and bought heroin and they both took it. Johnson died but Young survived.

Young was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter but that charge was dropped as part of her plea.

The case was not presented to a grand jury until April of 2017. Young pleaded guilty and was sentenced July 24, 2017, to four years in prison.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak said under the terms of the plea agreement Young was eligible for judicial release because she served the required amount of time and prosecutors also agreed not to oppose early release when she made her plea.

Johnson said prison has changed her.

“I’m not the person I was when you sent me here,” she told Judge Sweeney.