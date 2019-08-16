Woman charged in Liberty after dog found in hot car

The temperature at the time was 82 degrees, according to police

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 63-year-old woman from Youngstown is facing animal cruelty charges after her dog was found in a hot car.

Liberty police officers were called about 6:30 p.m. August 11 to the Walmart on Goldie Road after complaints about a dog locked in a car.

Officers said they found Denise Clinkscales’ vehicle parked in a handicap spot with a dog inside.

The windows were left slightly open, but the dog did not have any water or cover from direct sunlight, according to a police report.

Police said the temperature at the time was 82 degrees.

Officers stayed with the vehicle for about 20 minutes until Clinkscales came out of the store. A witness told officers that the animal was inside the vehicle when she began shopping approximately 30 minutes prior.

Clinkscales told officers that she thought it was OK to leave the dog in the vehicle since the windows were partially open.

Clinkscales received a summons to appear in Girard Municipal Court on an animal cruelty charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for August 20.