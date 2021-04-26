Woman charged in I-680 crash that left 1 dead, another seriously injured

Investigators say drugs were a factor in the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces charges in connection to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 that left one person dead in December.

Jayce Klink is being arraigned in court Monday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to police, the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 near the Glenwood Avenue exit. Two vehicles crashed head-on and one went over the median.

One woman was killed in the crash, while her sister was badly injured.

Investigators say drugs were a factor in the crash.