YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman free on bond after pleading guilty last week to pulling a woman out of a car and beating her with a hammer was arrested Thursday for allegedly hitting another woman with an aluminum baseball bat.

Prosecutors Friday filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to revoke the bond of Jamela Chatman, 28, who was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Thursday by city police on two counts of felonious assault and a single count of criminal damaging. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 8:35 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of Idora Avenue, and when they arrived, a woman told them she was at her house when Chatman came over yelling about a pan that was left in her yard.

Chatman left and came back with an aluminum baseball bat and broke two windows on the house with the bat and the back window of a car in the drive, reports said. The report stated that she also hit the woman once in the arm with the bat.

A man who was at the victim’s home also talked to police and confirmed the victim’s story, reports said.

Reports said police went to Chatman’s nearby home, where she was taken into custody.

Chatman pleaded guilty July 20 in common pleas court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a charge of felonious assault for an attack last August on a woman on Gibson Street. Judge Sweeney continued Chatman’s $19,000 bond while a presentence investigation is compiled prior to her Sept. 1 sentencing.

In that case, Chatman was arrested Aug. 21 after police were called about 12:50 p.m. to Gibson Street for a fight. Reports said a woman told officers she was driving on Gibson Street with her twins in the car when a car driven by Chatman cut her off. Chatman dragged her out of the car and beat her with a hammer and her fists before taking the car keys, reports said.

Reports said Chatman also made a Facebook Live video bragging about taking the woman’s keys. Police were able to find out where she was after the video was posted and she was taken into custody there.

Police found a hammer but did not find the keys, reports said.