LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard woman is being held without bond after a deadly crash in Liberty.

Alexandria Morales was in court Monday morning.

Police say she and her partner Amanda Markowitz were drinking at a home Friday night when Morales tried to leave.

Witnesses told police Markowitz was standing behind the car when Morales put the vehicle in reverse and backed over the victim.

She’s facing half a dozen charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.