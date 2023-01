YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged in connection with a child rape case is being held without bond for now after appearing in court.

Susan Molleken — who also goes by the name of “Figuroa” — appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

She’s facing four counts of rape. She was indicted earlier this month along with Christopher Figuroa.

Prosecutors tell First News that Christopher Figuroa faces charges in the assaults of two minors.

Both suspects are set for trial later this year.