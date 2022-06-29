LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was charged after she crashed a car that she took from her boyfriend, according to a report.

Police were sent to a crash with no injuries at the 5000 block of Fifth Avenue Friday morning where they found two cars in the middle of the road with severe damage. One of them had license plates from Florida.

The homeowners said their vehicle was parked at the edge of the street when they woke up to a large bang. Reports say when they came outside, they found their vehicle had been struck.

Jessica Sandy begged the owners of the car to not call the police, but the owners refused and called 911, according to a report.

Officers arrived on the scene and noticed Sandy smelled of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot, the report said.

Sandy then reported the car was registered to her ex-boyfriend and consented to a sobriety test, which she failed, according to police.

Sandy was arrested and officers searched her car and found a bottle and of wine and several cups.

A report says they also found the owner of the car’s wallet and credit cards.

Sandy reported she had a domestic dispute with the car’s owner and left Florida in his car to be closer to her kids.

Sandy was charged with DUI and failure to control at her arraignment on Tuesday.

Upon further investigation, the owner of the vehicle, who is in Georgia now, said Sandy took the car without his permission. Police advised the owner to report the car as stolen with Georgia State Police.