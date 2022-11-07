YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell woman faces two counts of felonious assault after reports said she rammed a car with two people inside early Saturday in downtown Youngstown.

Mariangel Torres, 42, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court. She was booked into the Mahoning County jail about 1:35 a.m. following her arrest.

Reports said Torres was arrested after police responded to several arguments outside a 112 W. Commerce St. bar. Officers dispersed the crowd and ordered them to leave, reports said.

While following some of those people, police heard a crash and stopped a car speeding away on West Wood Street that was driven by Torres.

Reports said a man told police he and his girlfriend had tried to leave when the car Torres was driving hit the back of his car.

Torres had also run into the man’s car earlier, reports said.

No one was injured.